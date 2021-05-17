Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
BRMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,211. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
