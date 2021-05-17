Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $163.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

