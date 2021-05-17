Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. 11,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,453. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of -119.69, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

