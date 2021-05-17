Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000.

NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

