Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $32.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

