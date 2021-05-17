Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

NYSE:STT opened at $86.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. State Street has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $89.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 129.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 970.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 210,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,874 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 23.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in State Street by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

