Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.13). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $158.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

