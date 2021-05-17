Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to post $675.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $589.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion stock opened at $140.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05. Allegion has a one year low of $92.04 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 333,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

