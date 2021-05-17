Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report sales of $470.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.80 million to $474.20 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $97.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

