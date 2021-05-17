Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post $256.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Copa reported sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,668.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,475,000.

CPA stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. Copa has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $94.91.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

