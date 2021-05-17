Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRNA. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

DRNA opened at $26.22 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $15,058,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,790,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,575,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

