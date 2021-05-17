Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDUS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. 812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,741. The firm has a market cap of $413.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

