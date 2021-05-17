Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Billion

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $23.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $88.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.24 billion to $94.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $92.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $198.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

