Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of MP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.45. 2,753,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.