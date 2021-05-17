Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.57 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings per share of $3.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.04 and the lowest is $3.09. M&T Bank posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $14.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.34. 9,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,766. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

