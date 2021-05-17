Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.56. Square posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $207.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

