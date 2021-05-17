Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Investment Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

