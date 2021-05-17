Brokers Issue Forecasts for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.13.

KBL opened at C$45.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$480.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.30.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

