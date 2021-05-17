Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.24 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Robert Wilson purchased 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,862.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

