Brokers Issue Forecasts for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RADI opened at $13.50 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,917 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.