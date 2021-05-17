Brokers Issue Forecasts for TeraGo Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TeraGo in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$5.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.08. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.58 million and a PE ratio of -11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

