Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

TAC opened at $9.36 on Monday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

