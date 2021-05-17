Brokers Offer Predictions for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $984.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

