Brokers Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

ENPH stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

