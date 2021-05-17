Brokers Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $211.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $185.46. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.