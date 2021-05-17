Brokers Offer Predictions for The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The AZEK in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

AZEK opened at $44.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth $82,165,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in The AZEK by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth $9,378,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.