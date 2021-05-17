Brokers Set Expectations for Docebo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Docebo in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02. Docebo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,795,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

