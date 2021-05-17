Brokers Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.78.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$160.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$160.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$123.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.81.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.