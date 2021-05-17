Brokers Set Expectations for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $251.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

