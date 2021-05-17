Brokers Set Expectations for Lemonade, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $69.45 on Monday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,207,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last 90 days.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

