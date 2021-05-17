Brokers Set Expectations for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,490 shares of company stock worth $621,812. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

