Brokers Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

