Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

