Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The company had revenue of C$37.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

