Burger Swap Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $142.28 million and $37.31 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.78 or 0.00026297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

