Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.70% of Burlington Stores worth $139,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.35.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $333.76 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.75 and a 12-month high of $334.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.