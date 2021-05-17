Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Burst has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $45.34 million and approximately $459,727.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars.

