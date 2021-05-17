BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $65.01 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $148,512 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.