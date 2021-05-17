BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BWXT stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $64.59. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $148,512. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.