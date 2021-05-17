Bytom Price Reaches $0.17 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bytom has a market cap of $236.36 million and $81.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00653504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,677,784,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,499,869 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

