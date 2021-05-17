Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Trading Up 0.1%

Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 2,390 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

