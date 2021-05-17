Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.52

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 4829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.
In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.