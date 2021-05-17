Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.52

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 4829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Cabot alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.