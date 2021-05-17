Cadence Bank NA Acquires 3,352 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $126.17. 18,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.