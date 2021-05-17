Cadence Bank NA Acquires 856 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VO traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.23. 14,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $152.11 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

