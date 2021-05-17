Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.24. 14,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,460. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.67 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

