Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 241,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,249. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

