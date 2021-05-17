Cadence Bank NA Buys 1,821 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.91. The company had a trading volume of 271,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,557. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $892.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

