Cadence Bank NA Buys 3,998 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.89. 143,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $292.92 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

