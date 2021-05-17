Cadence Bank NA Buys 856 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $152.11 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average of $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.