Cadence Bank NA Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.95.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $139.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

